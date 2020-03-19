Google’s $13M Street View Deal OK’d Over AGs Objections

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 6:31 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has given a final blessing to a $13 million cy pres settlement resolving allegations that Google illegally gathered Wi-Fi network data with its Street View car fleet, despite objections from a number of state attorneys general that the deal doesn’t directly benefit consumers. U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer gave his stamp of approval Wednesday to the cy pres settlement — one paid to charities instead of to class members — that ends the putative class action against Google and gives about $10 million to eight nonprofit organizations with a history of addressing online consumer privacy issues....

