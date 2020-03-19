Insurer Says McDonald's Biometric Privacy Suit Isn't Covered

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 3:43 PM EDT) -- American Family Mutual Insurance Co. asked an Illinois federal court Thursday to declare it doesn't need to defend a McDonald's in Aurora, Illinois, accused of violating the state's biometric privacy law, saying the restaurant's insurance policy specifically excludes that type of claim. The insurer said the policy, held by franchise location owner Schmitt South Eola LLC, covers bodily injury, property damage and advertising injuries, but not employer policies having to do with the dissemination of information such as in the underlying case. The McDonald's location was sued by one of its employees in state court in June, with allegations that the restaurant...

