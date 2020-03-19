7th Circ. Maintains Narrow Autodialer Ruling In AT&T Text Suit

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 5:17 PM EDT) -- Consumers have lost their last-ditch effort to persuade the Seventh Circuit to reinstate their Telephone Consumer Protection Act suit over AT&T text ads, as the court said Thursday it would not revisit an earlier decision that shut down the case. In a brief order, the court denied the consumers' petition for en banc rehearing, unswayed by calls that they reconsider from consumer advocacy groups including the National Consumer Law Center and the Electronic Privacy Information Center. The panel offered no reasoning for the decision. Thursday's denial leaves in place a three-judge panel ruling last month that found AT&T's texting service, which...

