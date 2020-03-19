Md. Court Affirms State's Pain And Suffering Damages Cap

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 9:17 PM EDT) -- A Maryland appeals court has upheld a decision to slash a $2.5 million pain-and-suffering damages award in an auto collision case to $830,000 pursuant to a statutory cap, rejecting the plaintiff's argument that the statute is unconstitutional. A three-judge Court of Special Appeals panel on Wednesday unanimously affirmed a Prince George's County judge’s post-trial reduction of a noneconomic damages award in a suit accusing Demola Turner, a delivery driver for Atlas Express Courier Inc., of negligently causing a head-on collision with a vehicle driven by Britnee Crouell, which resulted in the latter’s catastrophic injuries. The jury awarded approximately $314,000 for medical...

