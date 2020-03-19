Mo. Health System Sues Insurer, Law Firm Over $29M Verdict

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 7:27 PM EDT) -- Missouri health system Mercy Health has sued insurer Endurance Specialty and law firm Wagstaff & Cartmell LLP in connection with Endurance’s refusal to help cover a $29 million verdict for a patient whose rare genetic disease went undiagnosed, according to a suit removed to federal court on Thursday. Mercy sued Bermuda-based Endurance Specialty Insurance Ltd., Japan-based parent Sompo Holdings Inc., law firm Wagstaff & Cartmell and former Wagstaff attorney Phillip Ashley — now in-house at Endurance — in state circuit court in Greene County over Endurance’s refusal to help with a $28.9 million trial award plus interest against the health system...

