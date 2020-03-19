5th Circ. Backs Cigna's Win Over Hospital In $40M ERISA Suit

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 8:22 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Thursday refused to revive a hospital's suit claiming Cigna violated federal law by refusing to more cover than $40 million in medical claims, agreeing with the lower court's conclusion that the insurer's plan interpretation wasn't out of bounds. The three-judge panel said in its order that the district court correctly found that Cigna Healthcare didn't abuse its discretion in violation of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act in the lawsuit brought by North Cypress Medical Center Operating Co. Ltd. and North Cypress Medical Center Operating Co. GP LLC. Though the hospital raised "numerous issues" in its attempt...

