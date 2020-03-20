Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Investors Can't Get $614M In Fees From Stuy Town Sale

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 11:03 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has ruled that more than $614 million in disputed funds stemming from the $5.3 billion sale of New York housing complex Stuy Town in 2015 can't be sent to certain investors in the underlying defaulted mortgage on the property.

U.S. District Judge Katherine Failla on Thursday largely ruled against Appaloosa Management in a lawsuit involving the proper allocation of proceeds from the sale of the Stuyvesant Town-Peter Cooper Village apartment complex in Manhattan.

Judge Failla said that the $614 million in disputed funds should stay with CWCapital Asset Management LLC, which earned the money for overseeing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!