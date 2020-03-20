Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

BMW Must Face Oil-Guzzling Engine Suit In Colo.

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 4:13 PM EDT) -- A consumer protection suit accusing BMW of knowingly selling vehicles with defective, oil-guzzling engines was kept alive Thursday when a Colorado federal judge found the claims were sufficiently fleshed out, adopting a magistrate judge's earlier recommendation.

U.S. District Judge Christine M. Arguello accepted a January finding by U.S. Magistrate Judge Scott T. Varholak to preserve a suit brought by three drivers — Rachel O'Connor, Matthew Ingram and David Cruz — alleging breach of warranty and Colorado Consumer Protection Act claims.

She agreed with Judge Varholak that at this stage of the case it's too early to determine whether the drivers' claims are barred...

