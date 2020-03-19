Political Fundraiser Admits Helping Bribe LA Council Member

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 10:17 PM EDT) -- A political fundraiser pled guilty Thursday to facilitating a bribe to an unnamed Los Angeles City Council member totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars, the latest move in an ongoing federal investigation of alleged "pay-to-play" corruption between city leaders and real estate developers. Justin Jangwoo Kim, 53, allegedly received a half-million dollars in cash from a developer and acted as a middleman to deliver most of the money to an unnamed city council staffer to secure support from the city council member on the developer's project, according to prosecutors. The announcement by the U.S. attorney's office comes 10 days after the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS