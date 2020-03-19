Ex-KPMG Exec Asks 2nd Circ. To Overturn Conviction

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 8:04 PM EDT) -- Ex-KPMG executive David Middendorf urged the Second Circuit to overturn his fraud conviction on Thursday, telling the court that "schemes directed at intangible regulatory interests," such as one to nab nonpublic inspection lists from the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, are not wire fraud. Middendorf was convicted alongside former PCAOB employee Jeffrey Wada in 2018 after jurors heard they schemed to obtain advance intel on what public companies' audits the regulator would be inspecting. Now, both have asked the Second Circuit to reverse the convictions. In a redacted brief made public on Thursday, Middendorf argued that U.S. District Judge J. Paul...

