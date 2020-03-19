Ex-CFPB Expert Didn't Switch Sides For Navient, Report Says

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 10:34 PM EDT) -- A former economist at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau should not be barred from lending her expertise to Navient Corp. in the bureau's case against the student loan servicing giant because she didn't have substantial knowledge of the investigation before she quit, a special master told a Pennsylvania federal court Thursday. Special Master Thomas I. Vanaskie's report to U.S. District Judge Robert D. Mariani said an expert retained by Navient, economist Xiaoling Ang, had only been consulted by the bureau a few times as it investigated the company for allegedly steering student loan holders away from income-based repayment plans and into...

