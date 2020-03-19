Reprimand Of Judge Downgraded To Warning In Ethics Probe

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 11:23 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court on Thursday gave a state judge a public warning after she failed to cooperate with an investigation into an alleged ex parte communication and for accusations she delayed a ruling too long, a less severe disciplinary measure than the public reprimand the judge was appealing. Last year, Dallas County District Judge Gena Slaughter was reprimanded for temporarily stopping a constable from collecting a judgment against an OB-GYN clinic after engaging in prohibited communications with counsel for the clinic. She was also reprimanded for her 15-month delay in deciding whether to confirm or vacate an arbitration award in...

