Chevron Urges 9th Circ. To Reject Saudis' 'Sham' $18B Award

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 5:18 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit shouldn't enforce an $18 billion arbitration award won by Saudi families claiming to own land leased by Chevron Corp., the oil giant has said, calling the award a "sham" and the Egyptian arbitration center that issued it corrupt. The award that the Saudi families seek to confirm "is anything but legitimate," Chevron told the Ninth Circuit in a brief filed Thursday. "Rather, it is the product of a fraudulent scheme that has already resulted in criminal convictions in Egypt of the three purported 'arbitrators' who issued it, the secretary of the alleged 'arbitral panel,' and the head of...

