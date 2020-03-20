Alki David & Co. Will Pay $122K, Ending SEC Fraud Claims

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 8:52 PM EDT) -- Entertainment company Hologram USA Networks Inc. and its CEO Alki David must pay a total of $122,000 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and are barred from violating federal securities laws under the terms of a pair of judgments that end the agency's claims that they improperly offered securities. U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff's March 19 judgments state that the company will give the SEC $22,419.26 and David will hand over $100,000, terminating both parties' involvement in the action in New York federal court. The judgment concerning the company specifies that $20,000 of the sum it must pay represents disgorgement...

