Wells Fargo Can’t Put Mortgage Action On Ice, Judge Says

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 3:02 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Thursday rejected Wells Fargo's bid to pause a class action accusing the bank of failing to tell some of its mortgage borrowers they were eligible for federally supported loan modifications, saying the bank merely rehashed arguments it used in fighting class certification. U.S. District Judge William Alsup denied the bank’s motion to stay its case, which the bank had asked for as it awaits a decision on its request to have class certification reviewed in the matter. In his three-page decision, Judge Alsup said the company didn’t show that it actually needed to put the brakes on...

