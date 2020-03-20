Suit Accuses Amazon Of $55B To $172B In Antitrust Damages

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 10:49 PM EDT) -- Two consumers hit Amazon with a proposed class action in Washington state federal court, accusing the online retail giant of costing shoppers between $55 billion and $172 billion by effectively prohibiting third-party retailers from offering lower prices on other sites. The consumers, who hail from Virginia and California, said Thursday that Amazon continued imposing anti-competitive restrictions even after March 2019, when it withdrew pricing parity contract language called "platform most favored nation," or PMFN, that prohibited retailers from offering any better rates and terms than those offered through Amazon.com. Now, according to the consumers, Amazon uses a "fair pricing" provision that "severely penalizes" sellers who charge prices lower than...

