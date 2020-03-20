ABM Inks $4.1M Deal To Settle Benefits Deduction Suit

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 3:46 PM EDT) -- An arm of facility management company ABM Industries Inc. has agreed to shell out $4.1 million to settle a proposed class action claiming it took too much out of employees' paychecks to pay into an Oregon state benefits fund. ABM Onsite Services - West Inc. and lead plaintiff Joseph Brinkmann on Thursday asked an Oregon federal judge to give the initial green light to a deal to end allegations that the company over deducted from workers' checks when the company paid into the Oregon Workers' Benefit Fund. The parties said the settlement figure was the total amount of possible damages the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS