Energy Transfer Slams Contractor's 'Deceitful' Unpaid OT Suit

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 8:10 PM EDT) -- Energy Transfer Partners LP urged a Pennsylvania federal judge to throw out class claims that it failed to pay overtime to a contract laborer, calling the lawsuit an "artful" and potentially "deceitful" attempt to avoid arbitration requirements with his actual employer. Energy Transfer said that Jason Altenhofen had filed an "artful (if not outright deceitful)" lawsuit in order to avoid arbitrating state and federal wage claims as required under language in his employment agreement with Cleveland Integrity Services Inc. "In an effort to evade his obligation to arbitrate his overtime claims on an individual basis, Altenhofen has not sued CIS —...

