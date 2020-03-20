Uber, Lyft Drivers Fail To Win Employee Status Via Injunction

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Uber and Lyft drivers won't gain their coveted employee status through a preliminary injunction, a Massachusetts federal judge said Friday in twin orders concluding the drivers don't face "immediate threat of irreparable harm" from being classified as independent contractors. Replying to requests for preliminary injunctions against Uber and Lyft, U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani said the court wouldn't order the ride-hailing companies to immediately reclassify their drivers as employees who under state law are owed overtime pay, paid sick leave and reimbursement for business expenses. The drivers, Judge Talwani said, "have not made a sufficient showing of immediate threat of irreparable harm'"...

