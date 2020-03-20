Spectrum Strikers Get A Shot At Voice In Decertification Vote

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 6:27 PM EDT) -- Hundreds of Spectrum workers participating in one of the country's longest ongoing strikes convinced the National Labor Relations Board to give them another shot at defending their right to be heard in a union decertification vote. A three-member panel on Thursday granted the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 3's request for review of a decision by New York Regional Director John J. Walsh that 651 strikers at Charter Communications Inc., many of whom have been striking since 2017, couldn't vote in a decertification election, but that 581 replacement workers could. The union convinced the panel that Walsh improperly assumed the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS