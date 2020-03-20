NY Asks DC Circ. To Revive Upwind Air Pollution Petition

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 6:44 PM EDT) -- New York, New Jersey and environmentalists on Thursday asked the D.C. Circuit to force the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to reconsider its finding that the Empire State failed to prove that upwind states are hampering its compliance with federal ozone standards. New York had asked the EPA to find that about 350 power plants and other facilities in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia are emitting nitrogen oxides that are hampering the ozone control efforts of the New York City metropolitan area, which includes part of New Jersey, and Chautauqua County. But the agency said there...

