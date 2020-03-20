State Groups Ask Trump For Rulemaking Halt Amid Outbreak

The National Governors Association and other groups representing state and local officials said in a letter to the president that the “massive challenges” they’re facing from the pandemic will hinder their ability to engage with the federal government on rulemakings that affect millions of people.
“Therefore, state and local governments urge you to extend agency comment periods for a reasonable period of time, which will allow our state and local policymakers to focus on addressing the nation’s immediate pandemic response needs and ensure their ability to devote proper consideration of agency regulations,” the groups said.
Joining the NGA on Friday’s letter were the National Conference of State Legislatures, Council of State Governments, National Association of Counties, National League of Cities, United States Conference of Mayors, Government Finance Officers Association, International City/County Management Association and National Association of State Auditors, Comptrollers and Treasurers.
Nearly 700 open comment periods are set to close in the next 30 days and more than 1,000 will close in the next 90 days, according to the letter, which cites data from the government’s online rulemaking portal, Regulations.gov.
--Editing by Marygrace Murphy.
