Marriott Vacation Co. Can't Escape Aspen Timeshare Row

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge has denied Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp.'s attempt to toss a suit by timeshare owners at an Aspen resort who claim the company owes them $236 million in damages due to an alleged drop in their property values. Chief U.S. District Judge Philip A. Brimmer on Friday declined to enter judgment favoring Marriott Vacations on the claims of more than 200 timeshare owners at the Ritz-Carlton Club in Aspen. The owners say the company aided and abetted the Aspen Highlands Condominium Association by helping it breach its fiduciary duty to the owners. The judge said he would allow...

