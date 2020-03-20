NCAA Hoops Convicts Say Feds Dodging Rule Question

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 7:53 PM EDT) -- Three men convicted of corrupting college basketball by funneling illicit payments to recruits told the Second Circuit on Friday the government is dodging the issue of whether the men knew the recruits would have to certify they had not been paid, an issue they say is at the heart of whether they committed an actual crime. In a letter to the Second Circuit, former Adidas marketing executive Jim Gatto, former Adidas consultant Merl Code and aspiring player agent Christian Dawkins argued that federal prosecutors have not addressed the lingering question following oral arguments earlier this month of whether they proved the men knew of...

