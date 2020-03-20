Doctor In $550M Fraud Scheme Can't Duck 25-Year Sentence

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 10:16 PM EDT) -- A Kentucky federal judge on Friday rejected a clinical psychologist's argument that his 25-year prison sentence for his role in a $550 million Social Security fraud scheme should be vacated because he allegedly did not have a sufficient chance to speak before sentencing. U.S. District Judge Danny C. Reeves determined that the U.S. Constitution and legal precedent does not entitle defendants to so-called allocution before they are sentenced, and that, in any case, clinical psychologist Alfred B. Adkins did get to argue that his sentence for his role in the scheme should be reduced because he was purportedly naive and because time...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS