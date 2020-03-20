Ex-Pfizer Exec Fights Fidelity's Bid To Exit Pension Tax Suit

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A former Pfizer executive shot back Friday at Fidelity’s attempt to dodge his suit claiming he wasn’t properly informed that he would owe taxes on a retirement payment he couldn’t roll over, arguing the financial services company was trying to downplay its responsibilities. The former executive, Jeffrey Robertson, urged a New York federal judge to ignore Fidelity Workplace Services LLC’s bid to exit his suit, which claimed that Fidelity violated its fiduciary responsibilities when it didn’t tell him he couldn’t roll over part of his Pfizer pension payment into another retirement account. Fidelity claimed that the services it provided to him...

