Defense Contractor Beats EEOC Disability Bias Suit

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 8:38 PM EDT) -- An Alabama federal judge on Friday awarded defense contractor Austal USA LLC a win in a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission suit alleging it discriminated against a diabetic worker by firing him instead of affording him extended medical leave. U.S. District Judge Callie V.S. Granade awarded Austal summary judgment over claims brought by the EEOC accusing the company of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act by not providing employee Jimmy Cooper with leave as a reasonable accommodation for his diabetes and opted instead to fire him for running up too many absences under the company's attendance policy without excusing absences that...

