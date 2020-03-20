Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Defense Contractor Beats EEOC Disability Bias Suit

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 8:38 PM EDT) -- An Alabama federal judge on Friday awarded defense contractor Austal USA LLC a win in a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission suit alleging it discriminated against a diabetic worker by firing him instead of affording him extended medical leave.  

U.S. District Judge Callie V.S. Granade awarded Austal summary judgment over claims brought by the EEOC accusing the company of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act by not providing employee Jimmy Cooper with leave as a reasonable accommodation for his diabetes and opted instead to fire him for running up too many absences under the company's attendance policy without excusing absences that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!