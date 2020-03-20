Dream Hotel Group Lands $60M Loan For Manhattan Property

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT) -- Dream Hotel Group has scored $60 million in financing from U.K. real estate firm Motcomb Estates for a hotel in midtown Manhattan, according to records made public in New York on Friday. The loan from Motcomb Estates Ltd. is for Dream Midtown. Documents made public Friday show the loan is for 856 Seventh Ave., 204 W. 55th St. and 1724 Broadway, although Dream Hotel Group LLC's website uses an address of 210 W. 55th St. for the hotel. Of the $60 million figure, $4 million is new capital for the hotel and the remainder is an assumption and refinancing of preexisting...

