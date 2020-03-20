Man Suing Airline Fights Sanctions Bid Over 'Honest Mistake'

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 9:35 PM EDT) -- A Muslim man claiming he was harassed as an American Airlines flight attendant after 9/11 fought back against the company’s demand for attorney fees and expenses, saying Friday that his no-show at a settlement conference was an “honest mistake” that did not warrant sanctions. In his New Jersey discrimination suit against the company, Farkhan Mahmood Shah urged a federal judge to reject the airline’s sanctions bid after he and his counsel failed to appear at the Feb. 11 conference in Newark, New Jersey, saying one of his lawyers inadvertently failed to forward an email alert about the meeting to his lead...

