Fed. Circ. Won't Revisit FanDuel, DraftKings' PTAB Win

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 10:37 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday refused to rethink a ruling that upheld the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's invalidation of a video system patent challenged by sports betting platforms FanDuel and DraftKings. The full appeals court denied a rehearing petition filed by Cantor Fitzgerald affiliate CG Technology Development LLC, which argued that a three-judge panel in December improperly “salvaged” the PTAB's invalidity conclusion based on its own reading of a key prior art reference that the board never applied. The panel also erred in finding the board’s interpretation of that reference was a “harmless error,” CG Technology argued. “The panel’s resolution...

