Rosen Firm Named Lead Counsel In Trulieve Stock Drop Suits

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 10:02 PM EDT) -- The Rosen Law Firm PA will serve as lead counsel for a group of investors accusing Florida’s largest medical marijuana company of making misleading statements that later led to a stock price drop, after a New York federal judge consolidated two proposed class actions Friday. U.S. Magistrate Ramon E. Reyes Jr. of the Eastern District of New York found that consolidation was appropriate because the cases, which claim that the medical marijuana company inflated the value of its real estate transactions and exaggerated its products’ quality in public disclosures, involve “common issues of law or fact.” “The related actions involve common...

