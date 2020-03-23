Trader Pals Will Pay $4.6M For $28M 'Layering' Fraud

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 3:15 PM EDT) -- Two traders and their firm have agreed to together pay more than $4.6 million after a federal jury in New York determined they defrauded investors in what the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission called a “layering” market-manipulation scheme and a parade of "outright lies" that raked in $28 million. Under the terms of a Friday order and opinion by U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote that granted in part the regulator’s motion for remedies in the matter, day-trading firm Avalon FA Ltd.; the firm’s leader, Nathan Fayyer; and his friend, Sergey Pustelnik, will together pay $4,495,564 in disgorgement and $131,750 in prejudgment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS