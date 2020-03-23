Insurer Owes Tanning Co. Defense Of Ill. Biometric Class Suit

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 3:47 PM EDT) -- An Illinois state appeals court has affirmed that West Bend Mutual Insurance Co. must defend a Chicago-area tanning salon in a proposed class action accusing it of violating the state Biometric Information Privacy Act by sharing and storing customers' fingerprints, saying the suit contains a potentially covered claim for invasion of privacy. On Friday, a panel of the Appellate Court’s First District agreed with a lower court that West Bend owes Krishna Schaumburg Tan a defense in Klaudia Sekura's class action complaint under a section of the salon's general liability policy covering personal injury claims stemming from the publication of material...

