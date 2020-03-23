Shutterfly Says Email Wasn't Attempt To Force Arbitration

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 5:58 PM EDT) -- Shutterfly Inc. has slammed putative class allegations claiming it improperly attempted to arbitrate a suit alleging the company stored biometric data from its facial recognition technology, telling an Illinois federal court that the users could not prove that they would ever win certification. The image-sharing company filed a response Friday arguing that a mass email it sent users updating its terms and conditions without disclosing pending litigation was not an attempt to misinform users or bind them to arbitration, as the proposed class previously claimed. “Shutterfly merely updated its existing arbitration clause, which already covered the claims asserted in this action,”...

