Ex-NBA Player's Benefits Fight Won't Play Out In High Court

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 11:13 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away a former Seattle SuperSonics player's bid for another shot at his suit accusing the NBA Players' Pension Plan of stiffing him on retirement benefits, declining to weigh in on whether the limitations clock on his ERISA claims started running too soon. In their order list, the justices denied certiorari to Zaid Abdul-Aziz in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit claiming the NBA Players' Pension Plan didn't properly account for future cost-of-living increases when calculating his retirement benefits. Abdul-Aziz asked the high court to review the Second Circuit's decision affirming that the statute...

