Mangrove Developer’s Permit Dispute Too Soon To Call

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 5:11 PM EDT) -- A dispute between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and a would-be developer of mangrove wetlands can’t be decided yet because it’s not clear how much money is at stake, the U.S. Court of Federal Claims said. The uncertainties include whether Lemon Bay Corp. LLC’s investment expectations were reasonable; how much it invested in the first place; and how much the property is worth with and without the needed permit for development, Senior Judge Mary Ellen Coster Williams said Friday. Lemon Bay accused the Corps of categorical and regulatory takings because of the permit denial, but pinning down the monetary values...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS