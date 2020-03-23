Real Estate Rumors: Gemini Rosemont, Atheneum, Truist

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 7:26 PM EDT) -- Real estate investment firm Gemini Rosemont has picked up a shuttered church in New York’s East Village for $40 million, The Real Deal reported on Monday. The deal is for 42-46 Second Ave., where Church of the Nativity operated until closing in 2015, according to the report. The seller is the Roman Catholic Church, according to the report. Germany-based consulting firm Atheneum Partners has reached a deal to lease 12,500 square feet on West 37th Street in New York, Commercial Observer reported on Monday, citing a source with knowledge of the matter. The firm is taking the eighth floor at 240...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS