Snap Agrees To Pay $155M In IPO Class Action Settlement

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 2:58 PM EDT) -- Snap Inc. has agreed to pay nearly $155 million to resolve allegations that the social media giant concealed problematic growth metrics ahead of its initial public offering, according to a motion filed Friday. Investors in the company behind Snapchat are asking a California federal judge for preliminary approval of a settlement reached in January, just two months before the class action was set to go to trial and with a summary judgment motion and class certification appeal still pending. The terms of the January agreement were not revealed until Friday's motion, which stipulated that $154.7 million will be paid to close...

