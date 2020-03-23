Bloomberg Campaign Promised Continued Work, Suit Says

Law360, New York (March 23, 2020, 1:22 PM EDT) -- A woman who worked on New York billionaire Mike Bloomberg's terminated presidential bid as a field organizer hit the campaign Monday with a class action alleging unpaid overtime and accusing it of reneging on a promise to employ her and others through November 2020. Donna Wood launched the suit in the Southern District of New York weeks after Bloomberg ended his campaign March 4, having spent $1 billion but gaining little traction with Democratic voters. The suit says the campaign promised thousands of field workers like Wood, and other kinds of organizers, guaranteed work through the November election. That promise was...

