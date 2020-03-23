Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Activists Fight To Keep ICE Detention Suit In Wash. Court

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 10:29 PM EDT) -- A pair of advocacy groups countered the federal government's attempt to escape a lawsuit accusing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement of detaining and deporting activists who protest immigration policies, saying the dispute properly belongs in Washington federal court.

La Resistencia, previously known as NWDC Resistance, and the Coalition of Anti-Racist Whites said the government shouldn't be allowed to duck allegations that the groups' members were targeted by ICE because they are not seeking an intervention in individual removal proceedings, which would be outside the court's jurisdiction, but are asking the court to stop ICE from enforcing an allegedly discriminatory policy that's...

