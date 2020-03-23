Activists Fight To Keep ICE Detention Suit In Wash. Court

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 10:29 PM EDT) -- A pair of advocacy groups countered the federal government's attempt to escape a lawsuit accusing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement of detaining and deporting activists who protest immigration policies, saying the dispute properly belongs in Washington federal court. La Resistencia, previously known as NWDC Resistance, and the Coalition of Anti-Racist Whites said the government shouldn't be allowed to duck allegations that the groups' members were targeted by ICE because they are not seeking an intervention in individual removal proceedings, which would be outside the court's jurisdiction, but are asking the court to stop ICE from enforcing an allegedly discriminatory policy that's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS