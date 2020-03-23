Zillow Fights Class Cert. In Co-Marketing Investor Suit

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 8:01 PM EDT) -- Real estate data company Zillow on Friday protested a "dramatically overbroad" class certification request in a federal securities fraud action in Washington state accusing the company of hurting its investors after federal investigators probed its agent-lender co-marketing program. In its opposition to its investors' motion for class certification, the company told U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour on Friday that "about 90 percent" of the members of the proposed class wouldn't actually be able to collect damages in the matter. "A class cannot be certified if it contains a substantial number of plaintiffs who cannot obtain damages; at minimum, the class...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS