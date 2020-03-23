Fast Chancery Ruling On HP-Xerox Deal Termed 'When, Not If'

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 10:09 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor said Monday that HP Inc. and its stockholders should consider expedited review "a question of when, not if" for a suit over the company's disclosures before rejection of a $34 billion hostile takeover offer by Xerox Holdings Corp. Ruling from a telephonic bench, Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster cautioned that some unsettled issues weigh against immediately "pulling the trigger" on the stockholder suit, while adding that the case warranted prompt action, and potentially a temporary restraining order if buyer Xerox takes steps that "jam" the court. Stockholder James R. Gould Jr. filed the suit against HP's directors...

