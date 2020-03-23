DOJ Fights Michael Cohen's Plea For Release Over COVID-19

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 4:49 PM EDT) -- Government attorneys asked a Manhattan federal judge on Monday to reject Michael Cohen's plea for release from federal prison due to the coronavirus pandemic, saying his argument could apply to a whole swath of the federal prison population. In a letter to U.S. District Judge William H. Pauley III, prosecutors said that Cohen, the onetime personal attorney to President Donald Trump who was sentenced in 2018 to three years for a "smorgasbord" of crimes, failed to demonstrate why he, in particular, should be released from custody and into home confinement due to the prison system's alleged inability to protect inmates from the...

