Pemex Unit Wants Marine Fuel Fight Arbitrated

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 9:25 PM EDT) -- A subsidiary of Mexico's state-owned petroleum company Pemex has urged a Texas federal court to force NuStar Energy Services to arbitrate their dispute stemming from a suit in which a Japanese petroleum distributor accuses NuStar of selling it substandard marine fuel. Pemex's PMI Trading Ltd., a third-party defendant in the suit, said Friday its commercial contract with NuStar for the sale of fuel oil includes an enforceable arbitration agreement. If the court doesn't compel arbitration, PMI said the court has reason to toss the suit. Toyota Tsusho Petroleum PTE Ltd. filed a complaint in March 2019 alleging NuStar, a subsidiary of San-Antonio-based...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS