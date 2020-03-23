McClatchy Defends Retaining Skadden, Togut In Bankruptcy

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 9:31 PM EDT) -- Newspaper chain the McClatchy Co. on Monday doubled down on its choice of Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom and Togut Segal & Segal as its Chapter 11 counsel, rejecting criticism from the U.S. Trustee’s Office and saying Skadden made “prompt disclosures” to the court on its past work. Last week, U.S. Trustee William Harrington objected to McClatchy’s request to retain Skadden, saying the firm had failed to disclose it advised on a 2018 restructuring deal that has become an issue in the case. The trustee also filed a limited objection to the company’s request to tap Togut to probe the...

