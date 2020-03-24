Telecom Says UAE Co. Can't Arbitrate Soured Deal Row

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 6:11 PM EDT) -- A Nevada-based broadband company has pushed back on Warid Telecom International LLC’s efforts to arbitrate a lawsuit involving alleged securities fraud, saying the arbitration clause Warid is relying on has expired. Elko Broadband Ltd. claims misrepresentations by the United Arab Emirates-based company and others thwarted the U.S. telecom's efforts to buy a Warid-owned Pakistan-based telecom. On Monday, Elko told a Nevada federal judge that the arbitration agreement in question was part of a term sheet that expired in October 2018. Therefore, the arbitration clause is not applicable. “WTI may not rely on vague conclusions and speculations as to the applicability of...

