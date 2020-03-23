Walgreens 'Systemically Overcharged' For Drugs, Insurers Say

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 10:56 PM EDT) -- Walgreens intentionally overcharged private insurers for prescription drugs for more than a decade, insurer BlueCross BlueShield claimed in a lawsuit filed Monday, a year after the largest U.S. drugstore chain reached $269 million in settlements to resolve U.S. and state government claims that it improperly billed Medicare and Medicaid. The Walgreen Co. "knowingly," "wrongfully" and "systemically overcharged" HealthNow New York, BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York, and BlueShield of Northeastern New York for their members' prescription drugs and the retail chain must now repay millions of dollars that it fraudulently obtained from them, the insurers said in their complaint. The civil...

