9th Circ. Revives Investor's Milberg Malpractice Suit

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 4:56 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has revived an investor’s long-running claims against Milberg LLP over an underlying investor class action the law firm allegedly botched by missing key deadlines, saying the lower court should have considered allowing the investor to take up the suit again after voluntarily dropping his solo claims. The Ninth Circuit declined in its Monday order to reconsider the question of class certification or to outright state that investor Philip Bobbitt should be allowed to proceed as an individual in the suit, but it did say that the lower court was wrong to not even consider his motion to do...

