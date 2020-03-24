Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

ERISA Group Rips Seattle's Bid To End Benefits Law Dispute

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 8:42 PM EDT) -- A group that represents large employers has asked a Washington federal judge not to toss its suit that claims ERISA trumps a Seattle ordinance governing hotel workers’ health benefits, saying the city statute wasn’t akin to a San Francisco law that survived a preemption challenge.

The ERISA Industry Committee filed a brief Monday opposing the city’s motion to dismiss the Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit over Chapter 14.28 of the Seattle Municipal Code.

The group told the court that the city wrongly contended that its ordinance was like a local law upheld by the Ninth Circuit in Golden Gate Restaurant...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!