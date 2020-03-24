ERISA Group Rips Seattle's Bid To End Benefits Law Dispute

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 8:42 PM EDT) -- A group that represents large employers has asked a Washington federal judge not to toss its suit that claims ERISA trumps a Seattle ordinance governing hotel workers’ health benefits, saying the city statute wasn’t akin to a San Francisco law that survived a preemption challenge. The ERISA Industry Committee filed a brief Monday opposing the city’s motion to dismiss the Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit over Chapter 14.28 of the Seattle Municipal Code. The group told the court that the city wrongly contended that its ordinance was like a local law upheld by the Ninth Circuit in Golden Gate Restaurant...

