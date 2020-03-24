Astros Say They're Sorry, But Not Liable For Sign Stealing

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 5:29 PM EDT) -- The Houston Astros said owner Jim Crane and individual players “have expressed their sincere apologies and remorse” but denied legal liability to season ticket holders over the sign-stealing scandal that resulted in punishments by Major League Baseball. “The ‘sign-stealing’ controversy has been a source of great disappointment to Astros fans as well as to the Astros organization,” the Astros said in a Texas state court filing Friday. “On several occasions, members of the Astros organization — including individual players and its owner, Jim Crane — have expressed their sincere apologies and remorse for the events described in the report by the Commissioner of Major...

